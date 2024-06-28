NBA Draftı'nda 2. tur geride kalırken Bronny James, babası LeBron James ile takım arkadaşı oldu.
BRONNY JAMES 55. SIRADA SEÇİLDİ
Bronny James, NBA Draftı'nda 2. tur 55. sıradan Los Angeles Lakers tarafından seçildi. Bronny, babası LeBron James ile aynı takımda mücadele edecek.
NBA TARİHİNDE BİR İLK
Böylece NBA tarihinde de bir ilk gerçekleşti. NBA tarihinde baba-oğul ilk kez aynı takımda boy gösterecek.
LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time. Now they are teammates on the Lakers! pic.twitter.com/dITQ4WQ9RA— NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024