20 Kasım 2020, Cuma

Trabzonspor yeni sayfa açıyor

Trabzonspor, Abdullah Avcı ile yeni sayfa açıyor. Bordo-mavililer, başarılı teknik adam yönetiminde ilk sınavını BB Erzurumspor karşısında verecek.
20.11.2020
