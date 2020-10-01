01 Ekim 2020, Perşembe

Trabzonspor kafilesi Gaziantep'e gitti

Süper Lig'in 4. haftasında 02 Ekim Cuma günü saat 20.00'de deplasmanda Gaziantep FK ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, Gaziantep'e gitti.
01.10.2020
