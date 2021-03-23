23 Mart 2021, Salı

Haldun Domaç'tan flaş transfer itirafı:Inter Trabzonspor'un yıldız ismi Uğurcan Çakır için 20 milyon euro teklifte bulundu

Son dakika Trabzonspor transfer haberleri: Süper Lig'de göstermiş olduğu performansla Avrupa devlerinin radarına giren Uğurcan Çakır için A Spor yorumcusu Haldun Domaç flaş transfer açıklmasında bulundu. Domaç, "Inter Trabzonspor'a 20 milyon euro teklif etti. Trabzonspor ise 25 milyon euro ve yüzde 20 pay istedi." dedi. (TS spor haberleri)
23.03.2021
