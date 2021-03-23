").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(){}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! 23 Mart 2021, Salı
Haldun Domaç'tan flaş transfer itirafı:Inter Trabzonspor'un yıldız ismi Uğurcan Çakır için 20 milyon euro teklifte bulundu
Son dakika Trabzonspor transfer haberleri: Süper Lig'de göstermiş olduğu performansla Avrupa devlerinin radarına giren Uğurcan Çakır için A Spor yorumcusu Haldun Domaç flaş transfer açıklmasında bulundu. Domaç, "Inter Trabzonspor'a 20 milyon euro teklif etti. Trabzonspor ise 25 milyon euro ve yüzde 20 pay istedi." dedi. (TS spor haberleri)
23.03.2021
