08 Haziran 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberi: Çağlar Söyüncü'den milli takım kampında şık gol!

A Milli Takım'ımızın yıldız futbolcularından Çağlar Söyüncü, EURO 2020 öncesinde düzenlenen kampta şık bir gol attı. İşte o görüntüler... | Son dakika spor haberleri
08.06.2021
