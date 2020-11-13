13 Kasım 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Türkiye 1-1 Avusturya

U21 Avrupa Şampiyonası Elemeleri'nde Avusturya'yı ağırlayan Ümit Milli Futbol Takımı'mız, 64. dakikada Halil Dervişoğlu'nun attığı golle skoru 1-1'e getirdi.
13.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Türkiye 1-1 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 1-1 Avusturya 13.11.2020
GOL | Türkiye 0-1 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 0-1 Avusturya 13.11.2020
İşte nefeslerimizi tuttuğumuz o an İşte nefeslerimizi tuttuğumuz o an 12.11.2020
GOL | Yunanistan 1-1 Türkiye GOL | Yunanistan 1-1 Türkiye 12.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Rövanşı kazanıp ülkemize dönmek istiyoruz "Rövanşı kazanıp ülkemize dönmek istiyoruz" 12.11.2020
Vida ile temas kuranlar için nasıl bir yol izlenmeli? Vida ile temas kuranlar için nasıl bir yol izlenmeli? 12.11.2020
Millilere Covid-19 testi yapıldı! Prosedür nasıl işleyecek? Millilere Covid-19 testi yapıldı! Prosedür nasıl işleyecek? 12.11.2020
Levent Tüzemen: Maç iptal edilmeliydi Levent Tüzemen: Maç iptal edilmeliydi 12.11.2020
Vida'nın testinin sonucu devre arası geldi "Vida'nın testinin sonucu devre arası geldi" 12.11.2020
Güneş'ten hakem tepkisi! Slovenler... Güneş'ten hakem tepkisi! "Slovenler..." 11.11.2020
Şenol Güneş'ten Altay Bayındır itirafı! Şenol Güneş'ten Altay Bayındır itirafı! 10.11.2020
Tolunay Kafkas: Galibiyetle ayrılmak istiyoruz Tolunay Kafkas: Galibiyetle ayrılmak istiyoruz 09.11.2020
Cengiz ve Çağlar'dan A Spor'a özel açıklamalar! Cengiz ve Çağlar'dan A Spor'a özel açıklamalar! 09.11.2020
Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi Burak Yılmaz ve Yusuf Yazıcı İstanbul'a geldi 09.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın üçüncü golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın üçüncü golü 06.11.2020
İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ikinci golü İşte Futsal Milli Takımı'nın ikinci golü 06.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Emre Belözoğlu'dan Fenerbahçe'yi uçuracak transfer! Ocak ayında imzalar atılacak
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'tan flaş karar! O ismi ilk 11'e alıyor
Fenerbahçe'nin kiralık gönderdiği futbolcuların performansı nasıl?
Fenerbahçe'den Dorukhan Toköz hamlesi!
Formula 1 pilotu Lewis Hamilton'ın İstanbul heyecanı! "İnanılmaz"
Deniz Türüç'ten Fenerbahçe itirafı! Geri dönecek mi?
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör