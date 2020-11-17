17 Kasım 2020, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

A Milli Takım'ımız Macaristan'a gidiyor! | UEFA Uluslar Ligi

UEFA Uluslar Ligi 6. hafta mücadelesinde Macaristan deplasmanına konuk olacak olan A Milli Takım kafilesi Macaristan'a gidiyor. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. İşte detaylar...
17.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
A Milli Takımımız Macaristan'a gidiyor! A Milli Takımımız Macaristan'a gidiyor! 17.11.2020
Tolunay Kafkas: Kazanmak istiyoruz Tolunay Kafkas: Kazanmak istiyoruz 16.11.2020
Güneş: İkinci torbaya girmek büyük avantaj Güneş: İkinci torbaya girmek büyük avantaj 15.11.2020
Yusuf Yazıcı üzerine oyun kurmalıyız "Yusuf Yazıcı üzerine oyun kurmalıyız" 15.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Vida olayı için ilgili yerlere başvuru yaptık "Vida olayı için ilgili yerlere başvuru yaptık" 14.11.2020
Kafkas'tan flaş açıklama! Türk antrenörüne güvenin Kafkas'tan flaş açıklama! "Türk antrenörüne güvenin" 13.11.2020
Kendimiz ve ülkemiz için önemli puanlar aldık "Kendimiz ve ülkemiz için önemli puanlar aldık" 13.11.2020
Takım arkadaşlarım ve hocalarım olmasaydı hat-trick yapamazdım "Takım arkadaşlarım ve hocalarım olmasaydı hat-trick yapamazdım" 13.11.2020
GOL | Türkiye 3-2 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 3-2 Avusturya 13.11.2020
GOL | Türkiye 2-2 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 2-2 Avusturya 13.11.2020
GOL | Türkiye 2-1 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 2-1 Avusturya 13.11.2020
GOL | Türkiye 1-1 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 1-1 Avusturya 13.11.2020
GOL | Türkiye 0-1 Avusturya GOL | Türkiye 0-1 Avusturya 13.11.2020
İşte nefeslerimizi tuttuğumuz o an İşte nefeslerimizi tuttuğumuz o an 12.11.2020
GOL | Yunanistan 1-1 Türkiye GOL | Yunanistan 1-1 Türkiye 12.11.2020
Rövanşı kazanıp ülkemize dönmek istiyoruz "Rövanşı kazanıp ülkemize dönmek istiyoruz" 12.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray ocak ayında 'kanat'lanacak! İşte Fatih Terim'in transfer listesi
EURO 2020'nin en değerlileri açıklandı! A Milli Takım...
Marcelo Saracchi belirsizliği! Galatasaray devam etmek istiyor ama...
Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a bir transfer çalımı daha! Dorukhan Toköz derken...
Galatasaray'dan Kenan Karaman atağı! Fatih Terim...
Fenerbahçe'de 28 yıllık tarihi gelenek! Altay Bayındır bayrağı devraldı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör