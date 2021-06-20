20 Haziran 2021, Pazar

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da hangi bölgelere transfer yapılacak?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da Burak Elmas'ın yeni başkan seçilmesinin ardından gözler yeni sezon öncesi gerçekleşmesi planlanan transferlere çevrildi. Sarı-kırmızılılardaki son detayları A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Özcan aktardı. Özcan, "Galatasaray'da öncelikli bölge olarak sol bek ve orta saha olarak öne çıktı. Bu pozisyonlar için yüksek maliyetli 2 oyuncu alınacaktır." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
20.06.2021
