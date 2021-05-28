28 Mayıs 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberi: Canlı yayında yorumladı! Galatasaray'da 6. başkan adayı...

Galatasaray'da Yiğit Şardan 6. başkan adayı oldu. Şardan'ın listesinde Abdurrahim Albayrak da yer alıyor. Sarı kırmızılılardaki bu flaş gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Serhan Türk, Spor Ajansı programında değerlendirdi. İşte o sözler... | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberleri)
28.05.2021
