20 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Galatasaray'dan Fernando Muslera paylaşımı
Galatasaray, Süper Lig'in 20. haftasında oynanan Denizlispor maçıyla birlikte 220 gün sonra sahalara dönen Fernando Muslera için sosyal medya hesabından bir video paylaştı.
20.01.2021
