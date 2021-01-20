20 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba

Galatasaray'dan Fernando Muslera paylaşımı

Galatasaray, Süper Lig'in 20. haftasında oynanan Denizlispor maçıyla birlikte 220 gün sonra sahalara dönen Fernando Muslera için sosyal medya hesabından bir video paylaştı.
20.01.2021
