16 Ekim 2020, Cuma

Zeki Uzundurukan: Erol Bulut ezber bozmaya çalışıyor

Spor Gündemi programında Fenerbahçe ile ilgili değerlendirmelerde bulunan Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni ve A Spor yorumcusu Zeki Uzundurukan, "Erol Bulut yaratıcı bir hoca ve ezber bozmaya çalışıyor. Elinde çok yönlü bir kadro var" dedi.
16.10.2020
