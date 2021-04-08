09 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Yeni Malatyaspor Fenerbahçe maçında Thiam'ın pozisyonu penaltı mı?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Yeni Malatyaspor ile Fenerbahçe'nin 1-1 berabere kaldığı mücadelede sarı-lacivertliler 90+5. dakikada Thiam'ın yerde kaldığı pozisyonda penaltı beklerken Halis Özkahya devam kararı verdi. Bu kararla ilgili A Spor yorumcuları çarpıcı değerlendirmelerde bulundu. (FB spor haberleri)
08.04.2021
