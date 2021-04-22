22 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe hazırlıklarını sürdürdü! Mesut Özil ve Gökhan Gönül...

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 36. haftasında Fenerbahçe, evinde Kasımpaşa ile karşı karşıya gelecek. Sarı lacivertliler mücadelenin hazırlıklarını basına açık antrenmanla sürdürdü. İşte o görüntüler... | Son dakika spor haberi (FB haberleri)
22.04.2021
