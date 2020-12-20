20 Aralık 2020, Pazar

Mehmet Emin Uluç: Fenerbahçe bir şekilde gol yemeyi başarıyor

A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Emin Uluç, Fenerbahçe'nin gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. "Fenerbahçe bir şekilde gol yemeyi başarıyor" ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe (FB) haberleri
20.12.2020
