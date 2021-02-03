03 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

Luiz Gustavo'nun son durumu belli oldu!

Fenerbahçe'nin Hatayspor maçında sakatlanan Gustavo'nun durumu belli oldu. A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul son detayları aktardı. Kul, "Gustavo'nun oynama ihitmali, oynamama ihitimalinden daha yüksek dedi."
03.02.2021
