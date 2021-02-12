13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Hıncal Uluç'tan Erol Bulut'a sert sözler! "Santrfora topu kim getirecek?"

Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisinin ardından A Spor'un usta yorumcularından Hıncal Uluç sarı-lacivertlilerin teknik direktörü Erol Bulut hakkında çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Uluç, "Erol Bulut santrfor aldıkça gol atacağını zannediyor. Santrfora topu kim getirecek?" dedi.
12.02.2021
