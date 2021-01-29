29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

Fenerbahçe'de Nabil Dirar Belçika yolcusu

Fenerbahçe'de ara transfer dönemi hareketliliği sürüyor. Sarı-lacivertli kulüpten ayrılması gündemde olan isimlerin durumları da netleşmeye başladı. Sezon başında kadro dışı bırakılan Nabil Dirar, daha önce de forma giydiği Club Brugge ile anlaşmaya vardı.
29.01.2021
