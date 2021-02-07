07 Şubat 2021, Pazar

Erman Toroğlu: Jose Sosa Fenerbahçe'de forma giyemez

Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisinin ardından A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu çarpıcı sözler kullandı. Toroğlu, "Sosa Fenerbahçe'de oynayamaz, Mesut'tan sonra Sosa'nın oynama şansı yok" dedi.
07.02.2021
