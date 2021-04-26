26 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Emre Belözoğlu hakkında Mehmet Ayan'dan flaş sözler: Hak etmeyen futbolcuya...

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'de Emre Belözoğlu'nun gelişiyle birlikte yükselişe geçen Fenerbahçe hakkında A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Ayan'dan çarpıcı bir yorum geldi. Ayan, "Emre Belözoğlu hak etmeyen futbolcuya formayı vermez." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
26.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Belözoğlu hakkında flaş sözler: Hak etmeyen futbolcuya... Belözoğlu hakkında flaş sözler: Hak etmeyen futbolcuya... 26.04.2021
İrfan Can için flaş sözler! F.Bahçe'nin ilk 11 oyuncusu değil İrfan Can için flaş sözler! "F.Bahçe'nin ilk 11 oyuncusu değil" 26.04.2021
Ekmeğini taştan çıkaran forvet haline geldi "Ekmeğini taştan çıkaran forvet haline geldi" 26.04.2021
Emre Belözoğlu: Sonuna kadar işin içinde olacağız Emre Belözoğlu: Sonuna kadar işin içinde olacağız 26.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Erman Toroğlu: Szalai'nin hareketi penaltı Erman Toroğlu: Szalai'nin hareketi penaltı 25.04.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Net penaltı Erman Toroğlu: Net penaltı 25.04.2021
Bir tane aptalca hareket yaparsın... "Bir tane aptalca hareket yaparsın..." 25.04.2021
Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! Bu yılın en iyi F.Bahçe'si Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! "Bu yılın en iyi F.Bahçe'si" 25.04.2021
Fenerbahçe ile Kasımpaşa 36. randevuda Fenerbahçe ile Kasımpaşa 36. randevuda 25.04.2021
Fenerbahçe'nin konuğu Kasımpaşa Fenerbahçe'nin konuğu Kasımpaşa 25.04.2021
Gökhan Gönül Kasımpaşa maçında oynayabilecek mi? Gökhan Gönül Kasımpaşa maçında oynayabilecek mi? 23.04.2021
Emre Belözoğlu istikrardan yana Emre Belözoğlu istikrardan yana 23.04.2021
Belözoğlu etkisi istatistiklere yansıyor Belözoğlu etkisi istatistiklere yansıyor 23.04.2021
Altay Bayındır'ın doktorundan açıklama Altay Bayındır'ın doktorundan açıklama 23.04.2021
Flaş şampiyonluk yorumu! Fenerbahçe Kasımpaşa'yı yenerse... Flaş şampiyonluk yorumu! "Fenerbahçe Kasımpaşa'yı yenerse..." 23.04.2021
F.Bahçe'nin Kasımpaşa maçı antrenmanından görüntüler F.Bahçe'nin Kasımpaşa maçı antrenmanından görüntüler 22.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe Kasımpaşa maçında Harun Tekin'in hatası pahalıya mal oldu! "Fenerbahçe'nin kalecisi değil"
Son dakika spor haberi: 'Yeni Suarez' Fenerbahçe'ye geliyor! Transferde Diego Lugano detayı
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da 11 ayrılık birden! Fatih Terim biletlerini kesti
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer harekatı! Luiz Gustavo'nun yerine...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe için bomba transfer iddiası! 2 süper yıldız...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! A Milli Takım'ın yıldızı adım adım çubukluya...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör