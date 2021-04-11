11 Nisan 2021, Pazar

Can Bartu - Portre

Türk sporu ve Fenerbahçe'nin efsane ismi Can Bartu, 83 yaşında 15 Nisan 2019'a hayatını kaybetmişti. Vefatının 2. yıl dönümünde Can Bartu'yu saygıyla anıyoruz. İşte Can Bartu'nun hayat hikayesi...
11.04.2021
