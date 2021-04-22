22 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Zeki Uzundurukan: Beşiktaş Salih Uçan ile anlaştı

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'de zirve yarışında liderliğini sürdüren Beşiktaş'ta gelecek sezon planlamaları sürüyor. A Spor yorumcusu ve Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Zeki Uzundurukan bu konuya ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu. Uzundurukan, "Beşiktaş Sergen Yalçın'ın devreye girmesiyle birlikte Salih Uçan ile anlaşmaya vardı." dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
22.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Salih Uçan'ın yeni takımı belli oldu! Salih Uçan'ın yeni takımı belli oldu! 22.04.2021
Çebi'den iddialı sözler! Şampiyon biziz Çebi'den iddialı sözler! "Şampiyon biziz" 22.04.2021
Çebi'den Ghezzal ve Rosier açıklaması! Çebi'den Ghezzal ve Rosier açıklaması! 22.04.2021
Aboubakar Beşiktaş'ta kalacak mı? Çebi açıkladı Aboubakar Beşiktaş'ta kalacak mı? Çebi açıkladı 22.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Yalçın'dan flaş değişiklik! Larin yerine... Yalçın'dan flaş değişiklik! Larin yerine... 21.04.2021
Aboubakar'ın sağlık durumunu canlı yayında aktardı! Aboubakar'ın sağlık durumunu canlı yayında aktardı! 21.04.2021
Yalçın maç sonu konuştu! Maçın adamı Fırat Aydınus Yalçın maç sonu konuştu! "Maçın adamı Fırat Aydınus" 20.04.2021
Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli "Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli" 20.04.2021
Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli "Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli" 20.04.2021
Beşiktaş'ı bekleyen tehlike! Aboubakar olmazsa... Beşiktaş'ı bekleyen tehlike! Aboubakar olmazsa... 20.04.2021
Aboubakar Sivas maçında oynayacak mı? İşte son gelişmeler Aboubakar Sivas maçında oynayacak mı? İşte son gelişmeler 19.04.2021
Beşiktaş taraftarından takıma destek! Beşiktaş taraftarından takıma destek! 19.04.2021
Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! Beşiktaş'ın topçusu değil Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! "Beşiktaş'ın topçusu değil" 19.04.2021
Toroğlu'dan şampiyonluk yorumu! Beşiktaş Sivas'ı yenemezse... Toroğlu'dan şampiyonluk yorumu! "Beşiktaş Sivas'ı yenemezse..." 18.04.2021
Aboubakar Sivas maçında oynayabilecek mi? Aboubakar Sivas maçında oynayabilecek mi? 17.04.2021
Cengiz'in sözleri sonrası flaş iddia! Bazı futbolcular... Cengiz'in sözleri sonrası flaş iddia! "Bazı futbolcular..." 17.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe için bomba transfer iddiası! 2 süper yıldız...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! A Milli Takım'ın yıldızı adım adım çubukluya...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye 2 genç yetenek! Emre Belözoğlu transfer için düğmeye bastı...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 36. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın 10 numara planı belli oldu! 2 aday...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör