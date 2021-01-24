24 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Erman Toroğlu: Ersin'in Halil'e yaptığı hareket net penaltı

Beşiktaş-Göztepe maçında yaşanan Ersin ve Halil arasında pozsiyonu A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu yorumladı. Toroğlu, "Pozisyon net penaltı" ifadelerinde bulundu.
24.01.2021
