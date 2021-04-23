23 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Beşiktaş'ta Cyle Larin Kayserispor maçında yok!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'de oynanan Sivasspor maçında sakatlanan Cyle Larin, Kayserispor ile oynanacak maçta forma giyemeyecek. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
23.04.2021
