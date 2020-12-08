08 Aralık 2020, Salı

Beşiktaş'ta Alanyaspor hazırlıkları sürüyor!

Süper Lig'in 12. haftasında lider Alanyaspor ile karşılaşacak olan Beşiktaş'ta hazırlıklar sürüyor. Siyah-beyazlılar zorlu mücadelenin hazırlıklarını Nevzat Demir Tesisleri'nde düzenlenen antrenmanla devam etti. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
08.12.2020
