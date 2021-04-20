20 Nisan 2021, Salı

"Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli"

Beşiktaş'ın Süper Lig'in 36. haftasında Sivasspor'la berabere kalması sonrası mücadeleyi A Spor'da yayınlanan Takım Oyunu programında değerlendiren usta yorumcu Serdar Sarıdağ "Beşiktaş'ın yenilmemesi mucize. Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli" yorumunda bulundu.
20.04.2021
