22 Haziran 2021, Salı

Beşiktaş taraftarından yönetime Sergen Yalçın çağrısı

Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri: Beşiktaş yönetimi ile yeni sözleşme konusunda anlaşma sağlayamayan teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın'ın yeni sezonda takımın başında olmayacağı öne sürüldü. 48 yaşındaki çalıştırıcıyla yeni mukavele imzalanmamasının ardından Sergen Yalçın'ın evinde toplanan siyah-beyazlı taraftarlar, yönetime Yalçın'ın sözleşmesinin uzatılması için çağrıda bulundu. (BJK spor haberi)
22.06.2021
