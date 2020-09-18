18 Eylül 2020, Cuma

Beşiktaş Gökhan Töre transferini bu videoyla duyurdu!

Beşiktaş, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor ile sözleşmesini karşılıklı olarak fesheden eski oyuncusu Gökhan Töre'yi yeniden kadrosuna kattığını bu videoyla duyurdu.
18.09.2020
