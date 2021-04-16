16 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Beşiktaş-Ankaragücü maçının ardından Emre Kocadağ: Oğuzhan Özyakup 2-3 maç oynayamayacak

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'ın Ankaragücü ile 2-2 biten karşılaşmasının ardından Asbaşkan Emre Kocadağ açıklamalarda bulundu. Kocadağ, "Oğuzhan'ın sağlık durumu için en az 2 maç kaçıracak gibi duruyor hatta 3 maçta olabilir" dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
16.04.2021
