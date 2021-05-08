08 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Union Berlin

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 32. haftasında Wolfsburg, 63. dakikada Brekalo'nun attığı golle Union Berlin karşısında skoru 2-0'a getirdi.
08.05.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Union Berlin GOL | Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Union Berlin 08.05.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Union Berlin GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Union Berlin 08.05.2021
Yusuf ve Zeki'den galibiyet dansı! Yusuf ve Zeki'den galibiyet dansı! 08.05.2021
Lille taraftarından Burak Yılmaz'a sevgi seli! Lille taraftarından Burak Yılmaz'a sevgi seli! 07.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Avrupa Süper Ligi'ne katılanlar men edilecek "Avrupa Süper Ligi'ne katılanlar men edilecek" 26.04.2021
GOL | Mainz 05 2-1 Bayern Münih GOL | Mainz 05 2-1 Bayern Münih 24.04.2021
GOL | Mainz 05 2-0 Bayern Münih GOL | Mainz 05 2-0 Bayern Münih 24.04.2021
GOL | Mainz 05 1-0 Bayern Münih GOL | Mainz 05 1-0 Bayern Münih 24.04.2021
Uluç'tan Avrupa Süper Ligi yorumu! Bir takım para babaları... Uluç'tan Avrupa Süper Ligi yorumu! "Bir takım para babaları..." 22.04.2021
UEFA 12 takıma yaptırım uygulayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı UEFA 12 takıma yaptırım uygulayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 21.04.2021
Canlı yayında flaş iddia! Türkiye'den F.Bahçe ve G.Saray... Canlı yayında flaş iddia! "Türkiye'den F.Bahçe ve G.Saray..." 19.04.2021
GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 3-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 3-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 2-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 2-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | B. M'Gladbach 1-0 Frankfurt GOL | B. M'Gladbach 1-0 Frankfurt 17.04.2021
GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg GOL | Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg 10.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de bomba patlıyor! Napoli'den iki yıldız!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray transferde bombayı patlatıyor! Sergen Yalçın hayran kalmıştı
Son dakika spor haberi: 21'lik yıldız Fenerbahçe yolunda! Avrupa devleri de peşinde
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de transfer bombası patlıyor! Süper Lig'in flaş ikilisi...
Son dakika spor haberi: Dünyaca ünlü gazeteci böyle açıkladı! Galatasaray ve yeni transfer...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan 'Ada' çıkarması! Transferde çifte harekat
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör