23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart

Bundesliga'nın 18. haftasında Freiburg, 37. dakikada Jeong Woo-Yeong attığı golle Stuttgart karşısında skoru 2-1'e getirdi.
23.01.2021
ABONE OL


DİĞER
GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 1-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 1-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 0-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 0-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
Ronaldo'dan Merih Demiral'a: Haydi Turko! Ronaldo'dan Merih Demiral'a: Haydi Turko! 23.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
FIFA'dan Avrupa Süper Ligi'ne ret! Men ederiz FIFA'dan Avrupa Süper Ligi'ne ret! "Men ederiz" 21.01.2021
GOL | RB Leipzig 1-0 Union Berlin GOL | RB Leipzig 1-0 Union Berlin 21.01.2021
GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-3 Hoffenheim GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-3 Hoffenheim 20.01.2021
GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim 20.01.2021
GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-1 Hoffenheim GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-1 Hoffenheim 19.01.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig GOL | Wolfsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig 16.01.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Leipzig GOL | Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Leipzig 16.01.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 1-1 RB Leipzig GOL | Wolfsburg 1-1 RB Leipzig 16.01.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig GOL | Wolfsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig 16.01.2021
GOL | Union Berlin 2-2 Wolfsburg GOL | Union Berlin 2-2 Wolfsburg 09.01.2021
GOL | Union Berlin 2-1 Wolfsburg GOL | Union Berlin 2-1 Wolfsburg 09.01.2021
GOL | Union Berlin 1-1 Wolfsburg GOL | Union Berlin 1-1 Wolfsburg 09.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Trabzonspor'dan Diego Costa hamlesi! İlk teklif yapıldı
Galatasaray transferde gaza bastı! Halil Dervişoğlu ve Henry Onyekuru'nun ardından...
Henry Onyekuru yine yeniden Galatasaray'da! İstanbul'a böyle geldi...
Hulk Beşiktaş'a doğru! Josef de Souza devreye girdi
Galatasaray İrfan Can Kahveci için teklif yükseltti! Pazarlıklar kıran kırana
Fenerbahçe’den Moussa Marega harekatı! Sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitiyor
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör