20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

GOL | Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-1 Mainz 05

Bundesliga'nın 22. haftasında Mainz 05, 10. dakikada Karim Onisiwo'nun attığı golle Borussia Mönchengladbach karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
20.02.2021
