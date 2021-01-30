30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

GOL | Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 19. haftasında Borussia Dortmund, 76. dakikada Uduokhai'nin kendi kalesine attığı golle Augsburg karşısında skoru 3-1'e getirdi.
30.01.2021
