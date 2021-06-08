08 Haziran 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika transfer haberi: Marek Hamsik resmen Trabzonspor'da!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in yeni sezonunda şampiyonluğa oynayacak bir kadro kurmak için çalışmalarını sürdüren Trabzonspor, Slovak yıldız Marek Hamsik'i renklerine bağladı. Bordo-mavililer 33 yaşındaki tecrübeli futbolcu ile 2 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı. A Spor muhaberi Yunus Emre Sel'de Marek Hamsik transferindeki son gelişmeleri aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika spor haberi (TS haberleri)
08.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fırtına Hamsik'i kadrosuna kattı! Fırtına Hamsik'i kadrosuna kattı! 08.06.2021
Trabzonspor'dan Berat Özdemir klibi! Trabzonspor'dan Berat Özdemir klibi! 15.01.2021
Trabzonspor nasıl bir yıl geçirdi Trabzonspor nasıl bir yıl geçirdi 31.12.2020
Newton sonrası antrenmanda sürpriz isim! Newton sonrası antrenmanda sürpriz isim! 31.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Eddie Newton: Özgüven kaybı yaşanması normal Eddie Newton: Özgüven kaybı yaşanması normal 25.10.2020
Trabzonspor kafilesi stada hareket etti Trabzonspor kafilesi stada hareket etti 13.09.2020
Zirvede en keyif veren futbolu Trabzonspor oynuyor "Zirvede en keyif veren futbolu Trabzonspor oynuyor" 16.03.2020
Erman Toroğlu: Operasyon yoksa yorumculuğu bırakırım Erman Toroğlu: Operasyon yoksa yorumculuğu bırakırım 15.03.2020
Ünal Karaman ve futbolcular kan verdi Ünal Karaman ve futbolcular kan verdi 12.10.2019
Fırtına zirvenin 11 puan gerisinde Fırtına zirvenin 11 puan gerisinde 12.11.2018
Trabzonspor kaynak arıyor Trabzonspor kaynak arıyor 26.10.2018
Büyük sıkıntılar yaşıyoruz "Büyük sıkıntılar yaşıyoruz" 28.08.2016
Gaziantepspor 1-0 Trabzonspor Gaziantepspor 1-0 Trabzonspor 28.08.2016
Douglas için bekleme kararı alındı! Douglas için bekleme kararı alındı! 07.08.2016
Muharrem Usta: Trabzonspor yeniden başladı! Muharrem Usta: Trabzonspor yeniden başladı! 14.07.2016
Hacıosmanoğlu: 'Bu gece milat olacak' Hacıosmanoğlu: 'Bu gece milat olacak' 29.10.2015
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'nin sağ ve sol bekine Arsenal ve Atletico Madrid'den 2 süper yıldız!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe yılın transfer bombalarını patlatıyor! 2 yeni kanat...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe transferde bombayı patlatıyor! Liverpool'un yıldızı...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe transfer bombalarını patlatıyor! Real Madrid...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den Avrupa'da ses getirecek transfer! Barcelona'lı Martin Braithwaite...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de büyük yaprak dökümü! Yeni yabancı kuralı sonrası...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör