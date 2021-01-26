26 Ocak 2021, Salı

Moussa Marega adım adım Fenerbahçe'ye! Anlaşma sağlandı

Ara transfer döneminde kadrosuna bir forvet katmak isteyen Fenerbahçe'de, transfer çalışmaları tüm hızıyla sürüyor. Sarı lacivertliler Portekiz ligi ekiplerinden Porto forması giyen Moussa Marega ile büyük ölçüde anlaştı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika Fenerbahçe transfer haberleri (FB transferleri)
26.01.2021
