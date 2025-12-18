EuroLeague'in 17. haftasında temsilcimiz Fenerbahçe Beko konuk olduğu Olimpia Milano deplasmanında 87-72'lik skorla galip geldi.
Bu galibiyetle sarı-lacivertliler EuroLeague'deki 10. galibiyetini alırken, Milano ise 8. kez kaybetti.
ÇEYREK SKORLARI
İlk periyot: Olimpia Milano 11-19 Fenerbahçe Beko
2. periyot: Olimpia Milano 32-40 Fenerbahçe Beko
3. periyot: Olimpia Milano 55-56 Fenerbahçe Beko
EA7 Emporio Armani: Ellis 13, Booker 10, Brooks 18, Leday 4, Shields 10, Brown 2, Ricci, Guduric 13, Nebo 2
Fenerbahçe Beko: Melli 2, Horton Tucker 23, Tarık Biberoviç 14, Birch, Hall 4, Bacot, Metecan Birsen, Baldwin 13, Boston 11, Colson 20