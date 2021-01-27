27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba

Başakşehir - Trabzonspor maçında ortalık karıştı! İşte o görüntüler

TFF Süper Kupa maçında karşı karşıya gelen Medipol Başakşehir ve Trabzonspor yedek kulübesi arasında gergin anlar yaşandı. Olaylar sonrası Başakşehir İdari Direktörü Murat Yaman ve Trabzonspor Yardımcı Antrenörü Egemen Korkmaz direkt kırmızı kart gördü.
27.01.2021
