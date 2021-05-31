31 Mayıs 2021, Pazartesi

A Milli Takım'ın basın toplantısında muhabirin Polat Alemdar sorusuna Kayserispor'dan esprili paylaşım | İZLE

Milli Takım kampında bir basın mensubunun Fenerbahçe'nin kalecisi Altay Bayındır'a sorduğu soruda yanlışlıkla Doğan Alemdar yerine Polat Alemdar demesi eğlenceli anların yaşanmasına sebep olurken, sosyal medyada da büyük etkileşim aldı.
31.05.2021
