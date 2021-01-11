11 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi

Henry Onyekuru yeniden Galatasaray'da

Galatasaray, Monaco forması giyen eski futbolcusu Henry Onyekuru'yu zorunlu satın alma opsiyonuyla kiraladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı.
11.01.2021
