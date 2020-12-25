25 Aralık 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray kafilesi Trabzon'a ulaştı

Süper Lig'in 15. haftasında Trabzonspor ile deplasmanda karşılaşacak Galatasaray, şehre ulaştı. Trabzonspor-Galatasaray karşılaşması 26 Aralık Cumartesi günü saat 19.00'da oynanacak.
25.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray kafilesi Trabzon'a ulaştı Galatasaray kafilesi Trabzon'a ulaştı 25.12.2020
Diagne'nin yokluğunda forvette kim oynayacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı Diagne'nin yokluğunda forvette kim oynayacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı 25.12.2020
Türkiye'ye Falcao'dan çok yatan oyuncu gelmedi "Türkiye'ye Falcao'dan çok yatan oyuncu gelmedi" 25.12.2020
PFDK'nın yerinde olsam Fatih Terim'e ceza vermezdim "PFDK'nın yerinde olsam Fatih Terim'e ceza vermezdim" 25.12.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fatih Terim'e en az 8-9 maç ceza verilmeliydi "Fatih Terim'e en az 8-9 maç ceza verilmeliydi" 24.12.2020
Tüzemen'den Terim sözleri! Bu cezanın en büyük faturasını... Tüzemen'den Terim sözleri! "Bu cezanın en büyük faturasını..." 24.12.2020
Terim'e 10 maçtan az olarak verilecek her ceza ayıptır "Terim'e 10 maçtan az olarak verilecek her ceza ayıptır" 24.12.2020
Fatih Terim’e 7 maç ceza çok ağır olur "Fatih Terim’e 7 maç ceza çok ağır olur" 23.12.2020
Falcao G.Saray'dan ayrılacak mı? Cengiz'den açıklama geldi Falcao G.Saray'dan ayrılacak mı? Cengiz'den açıklama geldi 23.12.2020
Dikkat çeken G.Saray sözleri! İlk 20 dakika ile son 20 dakika... Dikkat çeken G.Saray sözleri! "İlk 20 dakika ile son 20 dakika..." 23.12.2020
Flaş Galatasaray sözleri! Bu dörtlüyle sıkıntı yaşar Flaş Galatasaray sözleri! "Bu dörtlüyle sıkıntı yaşar" 23.12.2020
Fatih Terim'in olmayışı her zaman büyük bir eksikliktir "Fatih Terim'in olmayışı her zaman büyük bir eksikliktir" 22.12.2020
Emre Akbaba son dönemde G.Saray'daki en büyük hayal kırıklığı "Emre Akbaba son dönemde G.Saray'daki en büyük hayal kırıklığı" 21.12.2020
Mutlu olacaklarsa Terim'e sezon sonuna kadar ceza versinler "Mutlu olacaklarsa Terim'e sezon sonuna kadar ceza versinler" 21.12.2020
G.Saray Teknik Direktörü 10 yılda 30 maç ceza almaz "G.Saray Teknik Direktörü 10 yılda 30 maç ceza almaz" 19.12.2020
Galatasaray'ın penaltıya kadar kaleye şutu yok rezalet bir durum! "Galatasaray'ın penaltıya kadar kaleye şutu yok rezalet bir durum!" 19.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Geleceğin yıldız adayları Ali Akman ve Batuhan Kör'den transfer sözleri!
Ocak ayında bombalar patlayacak! İşte Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'ın gündemindeki isimler
2020 yılının en iyi 30 futbolcusu belli oldu! Ronaldo ve Messi'nin yeri şaşırttı
Galatasaray transferde büyük oynuyor! 5 bomba birden
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Fatih Terim'den şok karar! 2 yıldızın biletini kesti
Ankaragücü - Beşiktaş maçı sonrası flaş yorum! "Bal gibi golü iptal etmesi..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör