Erman Toroğlu yorumladı! Galatasaray'ın ilk golünde ofsayt var mı?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'ın sahasında Beşiktaş'ı 3-1 mağlup ettiği karşılaşmada sarı-kırmızılıların atmış olduğu 1. gol büyük tartışma yaratmıştı. A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu pozisyon hakkında flaş değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Toroğlu, "VAR odası bu pozisyonda nasıl çizgi çizmiş anlamıyorum bu pozisyon ofsayt." ifadelerinde bulundu.(GS spor haberleri)
09.05.2021
