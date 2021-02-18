18 Şubat 2021, Perşembe

Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberi: Canlı yayında açıkladı! Emre Belözoğlu'nun hakem tepkisi

Fenerbahçe Sportif Direktörü Emre Belözoğlu gündeme dair açıklamalarda bulundu. Sarı-lacivertlilerdeki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul, "Emre Belözoğlu hakem atamaları üzerine konuştu ve Hüseyin Göçek'in 4. hakem performansını beğenmediğini ama neden bizim maça atandı diye de bir şey söylemiyorum." dedi.
18.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
