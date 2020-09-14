14 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Miha Zajc Genoa'da

Fenerbahçe'nin orta saha oyuncusu Miha Zajc, satın alma opsiyonuyla birlikte İtalya'nın Genoa ekibine kiralandı.
14.09.2020
