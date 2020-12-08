08 Aralık 2020, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'de Malatyaspor hazırlıkları sürüyor!

Süper Lig'in 12. haftasında Yeni Malatyaspor ile karşılaşacak olan Fenerbahçe'de hazırlıklar sürüyor. Sarı-lacivertliler mücadelenin hazırlıklarını Can Bartu Tesisleri'nde düzenlenen antrenmanla devam etti. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul ve Volkan Demir aktardı.
08.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'de Malatyaspor hazırlıkları sürüyor! Fenerbahçe'de Malatyaspor hazırlıkları sürüyor! 08.12.2020
Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye gelirse şaşırmam! "Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye gelirse şaşırmam!" 08.12.2020
Mesut Özil ocakta F.Bahçe'de! "Mesut Özil ocakta F.Bahçe'de!" 07.12.2020
Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! F.Bahçe berbat futbol oynadı Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! "F.Bahçe berbat futbol oynadı" 07.12.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Toroğlu tartışmalı pozisyonu değerlendirdi! Net penaltı Toroğlu tartışmalı pozisyonu değerlendirdi! "Net penaltı" 06.12.2020
Emre Belözoğlu A Spor'a konuştu! Sahaya odaklanmak istiyoruz ama... Emre Belözoğlu A Spor'a konuştu! "Sahaya odaklanmak istiyoruz ama..." 06.12.2020
Denizlispor'un kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Erman Toroğlu yorumladı Denizlispor'un kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Erman Toroğlu yorumladı 06.12.2020
Fenerbahçe'de otorite boşluğu var "Fenerbahçe'de otorite boşluğu var" 06.12.2020
Toroğlu'dan Denizli'ye eleştiri: Yaptığın paylaşım rakibini kızdırır Toroğlu'dan Denizli'ye eleştiri: Yaptığın paylaşım rakibini kızdırır 06.12.2020
F.Bahçe puan kaybederse başkan olsam otobüse bindirmem "F.Bahçe puan kaybederse başkan olsam otobüse bindirmem" 06.12.2020
Hıncal Uluç derbiyi yorumladı! Bu maçın en büyük kahramanı... Hıncal Uluç derbiyi yorumladı! "Bu maçın en büyük kahramanı..." 03.12.2020
Derbide eyyamcı hakem olsaydı... "Derbide eyyamcı hakem olsaydı..." 03.12.2020
Fenerbahçe derbide hakemden de kötüydü "Fenerbahçe derbide hakemden de kötüydü" 03.12.2020
Flaş sözler! Erol Bulut'un üzerinde baskı olmasa... Flaş sözler! "Erol Bulut'un üzerinde baskı olmasa..." 03.12.2020
Emre Belözoğlu'ndan transfer sözleri! Emre Belözoğlu'ndan transfer sözleri! 03.12.2020
Sosa sakat olmadığı sürece 11 oynar "Sosa sakat olmadığı sürece 11 oynar" 03.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Spor yazarları Trabzonspor - Sivasspor maçını değerlendirdi
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (11. hafta)
Spor yazarları Denizlispor - Fenerbahçe maçını böyle değerlendirdi!
Fenerbahçe zirveye ortak oldu! İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu
Fenerbahçe'den dev transfer operasyonu! İşte hedefteki 3 isim
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (11. hafta)
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör