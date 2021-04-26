26 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Mehmet Emin Uluç'tan flaş Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe karşılaştırması "Kalan maçlarda..."

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'de zirve yarışı sın hızıyla devam ederken A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet EMin Uluç'tan flaş yorum geldi. Uluç, "Beşiktaş'ın kalan maçlarına bakıldığında Fenerbahçe'ye daha kolay bir fikstürü var." dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
26.04.2021
