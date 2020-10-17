17 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Eddie Newton: Kesinlikle memnun değilim

Süper Lig'in 5. hafta karşılaşmasında Trabzonspor sahasında Medipol Başakşehir'e 2-0 mağlup oldu. Karşılaşma sonrasında teknik direktör Eddie Newton açıklamalarda bulundu. Newton, "Takımın gösterdiği enerjiden kesinlikle memnun değilim" dedi.
17.10.2020
