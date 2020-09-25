25 Eylül 2020, Cuma

Fousseni Diabate resmen Trabzonspor'da

Trabzonspor, Leicester City forması giyen Malili futbolcu Fousseni Diabate ile 3+1 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı.
25.09.2020
