28 Mart 2021, Pazar

Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

İstanbul'daki Türkiye - Letonya maçı seyircili

2022 FIFA Dünya Kupası Avrupa Elemeleri G Grubu'nda 30 Mart Salı günü İstanbul Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı'nda oynanacak Türkiye-Letonya karşılaşmasına yüzde 15 kapasite oranında seyirci alınacak. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Hakan Gündoğar aktardı.
28.03.2021
