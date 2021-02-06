06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray derbisi sonrası Abdurrahim Albayrak'a saldırı!

Galatasaray 2. Başkanı Abdurrahim Albayrak karşılaşmanın ardından basın mensuplarına açıklamalarda bulunurken, Rambo Okan olarak bilinen Fenerbahçeli taraftar Okan Güler'in saldırısına uğradı. İşte o anlar...
06.02.2021
