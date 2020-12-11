11 Aralık 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Taner Karaman: "Fenerbahçe en fazla top kaybeden takım"

Süper Lig'in 11. haftası itibariyle Fenerbahçe'nin oyun planını değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Taner Karaman Spor Ajansı programında, "Fenerbahçe'nin büyük eksikleri var. Bu hafta ligin en çok top kaybeden takımı Fenerbahçe" ifadelerine yer verdi.
11.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
F.Bahçe'nin oyununda ciddi eksikler var "F.Bahçe'nin oyununda ciddi eksikler var" 11.12.2020
Flaş Altay Bayındır sözleri! Muslera... Flaş Altay Bayındır sözleri! Muslera... 11.12.2020
Uluç'tan Koç'a sert eleştiri! Tribünler dolu olsa... Uluç'tan Koç'a sert eleştiri! "Tribünler dolu olsa..." 10.12.2020
Fenerbahçe'de liderlik hesapları! Fenerbahçe'de liderlik hesapları! 10.12.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye gelecek! "Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye gelecek!" 09.12.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Onyekuru için menajerler F.Bahçe'yi devreye sokuyor Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Onyekuru için menajerler F.Bahçe'yi devreye sokuyor" 08.12.2020
Fenerbahçe'de Malatyaspor hazırlıkları sürüyor! Fenerbahçe'de Malatyaspor hazırlıkları sürüyor! 08.12.2020
Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye gelirse şaşırmam! "Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye gelirse şaşırmam!" 08.12.2020
Mesut Özil ocakta F.Bahçe'de! "Mesut Özil ocakta F.Bahçe'de!" 07.12.2020
Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! F.Bahçe berbat futbol oynadı Usta yorumcudan flaş sözler! "F.Bahçe berbat futbol oynadı" 07.12.2020
Toroğlu tartışmalı pozisyonu değerlendirdi! Net penaltı Toroğlu tartışmalı pozisyonu değerlendirdi! "Net penaltı" 06.12.2020
Emre Belözoğlu A Spor'a konuştu! Sahaya odaklanmak istiyoruz ama... Emre Belözoğlu A Spor'a konuştu! "Sahaya odaklanmak istiyoruz ama..." 06.12.2020
Denizlispor'un kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Erman Toroğlu yorumladı Denizlispor'un kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Erman Toroğlu yorumladı 06.12.2020
Fenerbahçe'de otorite boşluğu var "Fenerbahçe'de otorite boşluğu var" 06.12.2020
Toroğlu'dan Denizli'ye eleştiri: Yaptığın paylaşım rakibini kızdırır Toroğlu'dan Denizli'ye eleştiri: Yaptığın paylaşım rakibini kızdırır 06.12.2020
F.Bahçe puan kaybederse başkan olsam otobüse bindirmem "F.Bahçe puan kaybederse başkan olsam otobüse bindirmem" 06.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

İtalya’dan transfer piyangosu! Galatasaraylı o isim hedefleri oldu
Fenerbahçe antrenmanında çekilen fotoğraf sosyal medyanın gündemine oturdu! Ozan Tufan'a Ronaldo benzetmesi...
Galatasaray'ın yıldızı Ryan Babel'e sürpriz talip! Transfer...
Usta yazardan flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! "Devre sonunda liderlik gelebilir"
Galatasaray'dan çifte transfer bombası! Para ya da takasla bitirilecek
Trabzonspor'da yaprak dökümü! Abdullah Avcı'dan 8 isme veto
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör