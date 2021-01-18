18 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçe'nin yeni transferi Mesut Özil İstanbul'da! İşte ilk görüntüler

Fenerbahçe'nin 3.5 yıllık anlaşma sağladığı yeni transferi Mesut Özil, ailesiyle birlikte İstanbul'a geldi. İşte ilk görüntüler...
18.01.2021
